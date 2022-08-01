Fast food giant McDonald's has banned under-18s from entering one of its branches in Liverpool city centre.

The chain confirmed that any young person without an accompanying adult would be turned away from its Church Street branch after 5pm.

The temporary move comes after "a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area" and employees being "subjected to verbal and physical abuse".

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "Over recent weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area with our people being subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour, and have temporarily restricted restaurant access to U18s from 5pm.

"This decision was not taken lightly and we are working closely with the police to find a resolution and help reduce these incidents."

