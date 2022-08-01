A special constable has been handed a restraining order after assaulting a seven-year-old boy who "accidentally" sprayed him during a water fight.

Andrew Parkinson, from Bolton, was convicted after being found guilty of assault by beating after picking the child up and carrying him to his parents’ house.

The 55-year-old is likely to lose his job with Greater Manchester Police after the incident in Bolton in May 2021, Liverpool Court heard on Monday 1 August.

Despite being found guilty, Parkinson recently told probation officers that he did not think what he did was wrong.

Prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk said Parkinson’s trial had heard he was walking through the Bolton street where both he and the boy’s family lived at the time.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was playing with other children and they were spraying each other with water.

Mr Sanderson-Kirk told the court that the boy accidentally sprayed Parkinson and he immediately became angry.

The child then stumbled over a rock and fell into the special constable, which the serving he took to be a deliberate headbutt.

Mr Sanderson-Kirk said: "He then took hold of [the boy] around his neck and shoulders, picked him up and carried him to his father’s house.”

He said the dad opened the door to see his son looking “terrified and white as a sheet”.

An argument broke out close to the boy’s home before Parkinson was reported to the police.

He denied assault by beating, saying he was acting in self-defence after what he thought at the time was an attempted head-butt by the boy, but was convicted after a trial in June.

The boy was left "shaken" but was not injured during the incident.

Ben Berkson, defending, described Parkinson as a “devout Christian” who deeply regretted the incident.

He added that Parkinson realised he was very likely to be stripped of his volunteer role as a special constable, something he had done for more than three decades.

He had already been suspended by Greater Manchester Police.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd said his years of experience meant he "should have known better."

She said: "Society has to send out the message that it is completely unacceptable to manhandle a child in this way.

"You were a grown man and he was a little child and you used that to your advantage.”

Parkinson, now of Willows Lane, Bolton, was handed a restraining order which prevents him from contacting the boy or his parents.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and £250 compensation to the boy’s family and carry out unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation days with the probation service.

