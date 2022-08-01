Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon

Children and archaeologists have joined forces in an excavation project uncovering the secrets of Bolton's Hulton Hall.

Archaeologists from the University of Salford are excavating the foundations of the long demolished Hulton Hall - which was the inspiration for Downton Abbey.

Hulton Park - the 1,000 acre estate the house was on - has been closed to the public for 700 years but its owners are launching a programme of events over the summer as an integral part of the proposed restoration plans.

Hulton Park was demolished in the 1950s but a new project to safeguard its heritage and parkland features is underway. Credit: Bolton Local History Image Collection

For some of the young volunteers, this has sparked an interest in them becoming archaeologists.

The excavation projects are being led by archaeologists from Salford University.

Archaeologist Ashley Brogan said: "Some of these artefacts, we find them quite common, like clay pipes, but linked to this history, it makes it more exciting.

"As we get deeper, we are finding older and older material."

In the early 19th century, Hulton Hall was a grand building, with expansive gardens and lakes, but by 1958 it had fallen into disrepair and was demolished.

The team has found that the deeper they dig, the older the items they found - providing a unique insight into Hulton Hall's history. Credit: ITV News

Its foundations and cellars have been dormant ever since.

But now, the local community has been given a rare opportunity for a first-hand look at its history.

Dr Colin Elder said: "We've hit some 1800s pottery and we think it was the Hulton family members using it due to the quality of the pottery itself."

On children being inspired by uncovering Hulton's secrets, he added: "It reminds why you do this.

"There's a lots of people who were on this land as kids and are now coming back and getting to excavate this history. It's been really rewarding."

The team from Salford was commissioned by regeneration company Peel, to run it as an open excavation site.

Pottery from as early as the 1800s has been found. Credit: ITV News

The plan is to turn the estate into a world-class golf course and hotel.

Nick Graham from Peel said: "It's about restoring the site, making sure its history comes back to life, restoring all the structures that are degraded, bringing the woodlands back to life whilst giving a use to make sure it's maintained for the future."

It's hoped the community dig will encourage more people to discover the history behind the park as well as look forward to its restoration.

A glimpse into Bolton's past as it gets ready for the next chapter helped along by the archaeologists of the future.

