A special service will be held at the Summerland memorial to remember 50 people who died in a major fire in 1973.

It is often referred to as the Isle of Man's biggest tragedy, with many still grieving from the disaster.

The blaze, on 2 August 1973, was sparked by three boys who were smoking in a disused kiosk.

Around 3,000 people were at the resort when the fire ripped through the building.

A public inquiry into the fire in 1974 found there were "no villains" - just human beings who made mistakes.

According to the Summerland Fire Commission report, the disaster will "remain a permanent scar in the minds of Manxmen".

The remains of the Summerland site are still visible on Douglas Promenade today.

A smaller-scale Summerland building was rebuilt three years after the fire, but in 2005 the entire site was demolished by the government. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Summerland opened on 25 May 1971 and was designed to accommodate up to 10,000 tourists as one of the largest entertainment centres in the world.

The venue attracted thousands of people to the island due to the wide range of entertainment inside.

It had a dance hall, a rollerskating rink, five floors of holiday games and multiple restaurants and bars.

The remains of the Summerland site are still a permanent fixture on Douglas Promenade. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The annual commemoration service will take place from 7:00pm in the Kaye Memorial Garden on Queen’s Promenade.

Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Janet Thommeny, will preside at the service and the Mayor’s Chaplain, the Reverend Dr Michael Brydon, will offer prayers before a minute’s silence is observed.

