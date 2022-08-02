A fire has broken out at a former nightclub in Liverpool city centre - for the second time in a year.

Four crews arrived at the scene shortly after 11:45am on Tuesday, 2 August, after reports of a blaze at the old 051 club on Mount Pleasant.

The fire is causing a "large amount of smoke" and nearby residents and businesses are being asked to keep windows and doors closed.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service say they have extinguished a fire in the ground floor stairwell of the building and are now checking the rest of the building for fire spread.

Merseyside Police have closed Mount Pleasant while the incident is ongoing and people are urged to avoid the area.

It is the second time in the last year that the former club has went up in flames.