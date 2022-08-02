The Isle of Man's national football team has partnered with a Manx charity to launch a new campaign around male mental health.

FC Isle of Man have teamed up with Isle Listen in a new initiative using football to get men talking.

The collaboration will aim to educate those in the team about how mental health can have an effect on day-to-day life.

Around 100 people at the football club will be given mental health training to spot early signs of whether someone may be struggling.

Les Nicol, Vice Chairman of FC Isle of Man said: “The club are delighted to be able to partner with such an important charitable organisation and look forward to working with them in the coming season in supporting the positive mental health and wellbeing of our Island”.

FC Isle of Man were promoted to the NWCL Premier Division in April. Credit: FC Isle of Man

Andrea Chambers, Isle Listen Chief Executive added: “FC Isle of Man touched the hearts of so many of us earlier this year and we are very excited to be working with such a high-profile team on the Island."

She continued: "Male mental health continues to be a silent pandemic with so few men still not feeling comfortable reaching out for help when it’s needed.

"Using the power and popularity of football, we hope to further drive awareness and change on our Island."

Both organisations say they hope this will be a 'big step forward' in removing the stigma of mental health on the Isle of Man.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...