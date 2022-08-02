Play Brightcove video

Two teenage girls are "incredibly lucky" to be alive after they were injured in a drive-by shooting, police say.

The 13-year-old and a 16-year-old were caught up in the cross fire as they attended an "innocent" family gathering to mark the anniversary of the death of Joan Spence, 70, who died in a crash.

As they stood with family, on Quinney Crescent, Moss Side, in Manchester, at 10:30pm on Friday, 29 July, shots were fired from a black SUV.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw a black SUV at the time of the shooting to come forward. Credit: MEN Media

Police say the teenagers were not the intended target. They were treated in hospital for minor injuries after being hit by pellets.

Detective Superintendent Chris Downey said: “I’m sure everyone can imagine how concerning this is and from my point of view I think we’re incredibly lucky that we didn’t have two murders on that evening.”

Police are appealing to anyone who saw a black SUV with several men inside, that had been driving around the address before the shooting, to come forward.

Police search drains in Moss Side after the drive-by shooting. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Downey also called for anyone who attended the gathering but had not yet spoken to police to come forward.

To contact police call 0161 856 4382, quoting incident 3388 of 29/07/2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Links will also be posted to GMP’s social media accounts to allow people to share information.

