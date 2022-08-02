Kate Ferdinand has returned to social media to thank fans for their support after losing her unborn baby with husband Rio.

The former Towie star was expecting her second child with the ex-footballer, but revealed on Thursday, 28 July, that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The 31-year-old, who married Rio Ferdinand in September 2019, underwent surgery after her baby was found to have no heartbeat during the couple's 12-week scan.

On Instagram, a heartbroken Kate said: "We were so excited and planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan."

In the first post since she shared the heartbreaking news, Kate shared a picture of herself, and her stepdaughter Tia’s wrists, wearing friendship bracelets.

She said: "I’ve been taking some time off my phone to be with my family but have just caught up on your messages. Thank you so much for all your love and well wishes."

Kate, who found fame on the ITV reality show The Only Way is Essex, and shares a son, Cree, with her husband and ex-Manchester United footballer Rio.

She is also stepmother to his children Lorenz, Tate, and Tia from his first marriage to Rebecca Ellison, who died of breast cancer in 2015.

