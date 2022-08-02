Team Isle of Man swimmers set new Manx records at Commonwealth Games

Team Isle of Man's swimmers have broken a Manx record that has been in place for eight years at the Commonwealth Games.

Alex Bregazzi, Joel Watterson, Peter Allen and Harry Robinson swam in the final of the Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay race, finishing in a time of 7:43.70.

The previous record stood at 8:06.38 and was set in 2014.

Speaking to Manx Radio, Joel said: "It's hard going. You're going out with Canada on your right, South Africa on your left and Isle of Man in the middle. It's crazy to be honest!".

It is the third record the team have broken at the Games after they competed in the 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay on Saturday 30 July.

Joe Watterson has also set an island record in the Men's 50m Freestyle heats, setting a new personal best of 23:30.

This was an improvement on his previous record by 0.01 seconds.

Team Isle of Man's swimming team will compete at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre until Wednesday 3 August.

