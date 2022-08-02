Team England's Keely Hodgkinson admits she is living the dream with Lionesses hero - and lifelong friend - Ella Toone.

The 20-year-old, who is currently competing in the Commonwealth Games, says she has been inspired by Toone's stunning performance in the Euro 2022 final.

The footballer, 22, scored a brilliant opener in England’s 2-1 extra-time win against Germany to help the England team win their first major tournament.

The sporting champions both attended Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester - and even competed in the cross country together.

England's Ella Toone celebrates following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. Credit: PA images

“We are just two young girls living their dreams,” said Hodgkinson, who reached Saturday’s 800m final at the Commonwealth Games following Tuesday’s heats.

“I was always referred to as the ‘mini Ella’ growing up at school. So we kept in touch from that and she was in Tokyo last year as well with the football.

“Ella did so well to score as well. I know she’s on cloud nine so big congrats to her, it’s good to see. We went to school together.

"She was two years older than me but somehow we just ended up getting on really well.

“We did some cross countries – I always tended to beat her on the running, that was my forte, but she was naturally very good, she’s got a lot of talent.

“She used to play on our boys’ football team and she was smoking them, so there was absolutely no way she wasn’t going to make it. She’s very good."

Keely Hodgkinson (centre) compete in the Women's 800m Round one at the Commonwealth Games. Credit: PA images

Keely said watching the Euro final was "absolutely amazing" - and crucial to the future of women's football.

She said: "I’ve seen all the little girls watching it and it’s really nice for them to see that because before they wouldn’t have had that.”

Hodgkinson is joined in the final in Birmingham on Saturday, 6 August, by team-mate Alexandra Bell and Scotland’s Laura Muir.

She added: “It’s actually a very world-class field. I feel like the only people missing is probably the Americans and some of the Ethiopians. It’s not going to be easy but I hope I can come away with gold this time.”

