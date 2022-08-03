Chester named 'most beautiful city in the UK'

Play Brightcove video

Chester has been named "the most beautiful city in the UK" according to a new study.

In the study, analysts used the 'Golden Ratio' to determine the beauty of 2,400 buildings in the UK's cities.

The 'Golden Ratio', also known as 'The Divine Proportion', is a mathematical principal dating back to Ancient Greece.

The Golden Ratio is 1 to 1.618, and can be used to describe the proportions of many things in nature, from the tiniest of atoms to the largest galaxies.

Using the ratio, analysts gave each building a 'beauty score' which represents the average percentage match of a city’s buildings to the golden ratio. The higher the score, the closer a city’s buildings are on average to match the golden ratio.

Chester came out top, scoring a dizzying 83.7%, and holds the second highest scoring building in the study, Three Old Arches, which scored 99%.

St. Michael's Row was Chester's second highest scoring building with 89.5%, followed by Chester Library with 83.9%.

London took second place in the study, with The Royal Exchange taking top spot as the country's highest scoring building, a 99.7% match for the Golden Ratio.

Chester's near neighbours Liverpool were the only other North West city to be included in the top ten, placing fourth with an average of 81%. The highest scoring building was the famous Port of Liverpool building, one of the Three Graces.

Local tour guide Nicholas Fry said: "I must admit it was a surprise but it's a nice surprise. We've always known Chester was top anyway.

I think they have worked it out in a very mechanical and mathematical way but what that misses of course is the spirit, the atmosphere and the real physical appearance of all the amazing buildings.

Chester is an extraordinary place and there is two thousand years of history here. You've got Roman walls, the amazing medieval cathedral in the centre of town. 17th century half timbered buildings. Building from the 18th and 19th centuries. There is just everything in Chester.

At the bottom of all the layers of history you've got the Romans and on Bridge Street there is a cafe and you go down in the basement there and you find the remains of a Roman central heating system.

It's a pleasure to be a tour guide to take people around Chester and to reveal those layers and tell the stories of the city. You've got two thousand years here. There is lots of material to use."