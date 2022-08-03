A cyclist involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games which saw an Olympic champion fly into the crowd has joined calls for urgent reviews of track barrier safety.

All cycling events were suspended after a crash at the velodrome which saw Oldham's Matt Walls and the Isle of Man's Matthew Bostock taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash during a qualifying heat of the men's 15km scratch race , happened on Sunday, 31 July, morning at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

During the terrifying crash, Walls and his bike were sent over the barrier into the crowd of spectators, which included children, while Bostock was caught in a pile up on the track.

Both were taken to hospital on stretchers, with Walls receiving stitches while Bostock said he had been left "battered".

Matt Walls, along with George Jackson of New Zealand and Joshua Duffy of Australia during the crash at the Commonwealth Games. Credit: PA Images

Now Bostock has urged governing bodies to conduct an urgent review of safety measures, to prevent further accidents and protect those spectating.

In an interview with Cycling Weekly, he said: "I think it’s pretty obvious if you look at the barrier there, and how it’s designed that there are so many options for a terrible outcome. It feels like the design hasn’t really been thought through for a crash or an accident.

"Especially to protect the spectators who are sitting just a few feet away."

"If it’s not at least reviewed then it’s pretty criminal on their behalf," he added, "Obviously he [Matt Walls] was extremely lucky as it could have easily been a far worse situation."

A number of cyclists were caught up in the crash during a qualifier for the Men's 15km Scratch Race. Credit: PA Images

He said he believes screens being fitted would be be beneficial and keep the crowd safe.

Bostock said: "I don’t see any issues with them [screens]. It could be a plexiglass or plastic screen or whatever else these things are made from, but obviously the spectators could still see through it.

"It wouldn’t affect the crowd or the racing or anything and would obviously be a lot safer for us all.

"I don’t see any reason why things can’t be better designed or more thought through so they’re altered.

"In London it’s literally just two metal bars about a foot apart and even if you don’t go over, if you get your arm or your leg or God forbid anything else caught then it’s a recipe for absolute disaster. This definitely needs to be reviewed and evaluated now."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...