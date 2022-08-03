Play Brightcove video

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson says he felt like "an animal in a cage" at Old Trafford, accusing Manchester United of "not caring" when he was going through "tough times".

The 25-year-old goalkeeper - who joined United's first team in August 2020 - claims he was told by the club's hierarchy he would be first-choice for the 2021/2022 season.

However, injury meant he could not play for England in the Euros and Long Covid delayed his availability for the new campaign.

Dean Henderson during the Carabao Cup third round match at Old Trafford, September 2021. Credit: PA images

As a result Henderson played just three times in three different competitions - and that left him frustrated.

The England international, from Whitehaven in Cumbria, has now joined the newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal for the 2022 /23 season.

Speaking to ITV News, Henderson accused United of "making false promises" and "excuses" as to why he could not play in the squad.

He said: "False promises and getting dropped - never really getting back in.

"They said Covid was an issue but it was just another excuse."

The goalkeeper went on to say that the past 12 months had been "tough" and that nobody at Old Trafford "really cared".

"For me, I've had to deal with all those tough times and no one really cares", he said.

"You fade away into the background when you're not playing and you're not out there.

Henderson says he is feeling better and ready to start the new season on loan with Nottingham Forest, with the first game against Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday.

It is the first since 1999 that the Trees have returned to the Premier League.

ITV News has approached Manchester United for comment.

