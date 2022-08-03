An elderly man turned up to a breakfast club on the Wirral having not eaten for four days.

A volunteer at Charles Thompson Mission - who help homeless people or those who have fallen on hard times - recalled the harrowing moment, as the cost of living crisis continues to hit.

Donna Scully, a lawyer based on Merseyside, took to social media to explain how the "very thin" pensioner sought help from the mission.

She said the man had not eaten for four days and "can't make ends meet", highlighting how bad things have become for many people.

Donna Scully said: "Oh god it’s getting so bad. At breakfast club there were more people with accommodation than homeless, but who can’t eat and pay energy bills."

She added: "Very thin elderly man this morning hadn’t eaten for FOUR days. In the UK in 2022.

"We gave him cereal, two breakfasts & food to takeaway. He can’t make ends meet."

The man arrived at a breakfast club held by the Charles Thompson Mission in Wirral. Credit: Google Maps

Many responded to Donna with horror, with one twitter user saying: "Words fail to express the sheer despair of living in the fifth richest country and this is still happening."

Another added: "Hunger is stalking UK households and will get worse over the next year."

Others pointed out the incidents are happening in summer, predicting things could get much worse as we head into autumn and winter with energy prices increasing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know