The mum of a three-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor has asked well-wishers to line the streets to pay their respects ahead of his funeral. Albie Speakman suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by the vehicle at his father's farm off Bentley Hall Road, in Walshaw, Bury, on July 16.His funeral is due to take place at East Lancashire Crematorium, in Radcliffe, next Tuesday (August 9). A horse-drawn carriage will take Albie from Radcliffe town centre to the crematorium and the toddler's mum, Leah, has asked friends, family and members of the community to line Ainsworth Road in the town from 1.45pm to say their final goodbyes.Anyone wishing to pay their respects is being asked to wear colourful clothing. Mourners are also invited to attend the funeral, which starts at 2.30pm.An inquest into Albie's death was opened at Rochdale Coroner's Court this morning (Tuesday). Coroner Catherine McKenna heard that the toddler was with his father when the tragedy occurred.Albie's family desperately tried to get him to hospital before flagging an ambulance on Rochdale Old Road, Bury, at around 12.45pm. Albie was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

In a heartbreaking tribute to her son, Albie's mum Leah vowed to 'find a way to be strong'. She said: "Albie was an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy."He was so sensitive and wanted everyone to be ok, especially the people that he loved. We all love Albie so much more than we can ever put into words - especially his Nan and his ‘Nanny-Nanny’, as he would always call her."I will miss absolutely everything about Albie, his voice, his smile, the smell of his skin and the feel of his little hands on my face when he would say ‘I love you mummy girl’. I always call him my little sunshine boy because he has brought so much light into my life and he is my little ray of sunshine, and I don’t want his life to end here, I need to carry on living for him and take him with me wherever I go."We still have so many more memories to make, Albie! I love him so much and I know he will find his way back to me someday, somehow, because we need each other. Until then I will look for him in everything I do and I will celebrate his life. I’m not sure how to carry on this life without you but I will find a way to be strong for you and make you proud.

In the days following Albie's death, friends and family held a vigil in Radcliffe in memory of the ‘sunshine boy'. Mourners laid candles and released balloons to mark his passing.