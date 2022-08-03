A Liverpool MP has revealed an extremist who said a murdered Conservative politician MP would 'not be the last to die', was photographed outside his constituency office in the city.

Labour's Ian Byrne, the member for West Derby, says the threats made included vile insults to the Jewish community who first alerted him to the security problem.

In a statement, posted on social media, he said: "In June I was contacted regarding a possible threat to the life of myself, family and office staff.

"A far right extremist who had been posting vile threats to the Jewish community on extremist websites had also posted comments about the murder of Sir David Amess MP, saying he would not be the last to die. The individual was then photographed outside my office in West Derby."

Mr Byrne, who was elected in 2019, has taken advice from Merseyside Police, and says when his constituency surgeries start again in September, they will have to take a different format.

He added: "My office will once again commence face-to-face surgeries in the community from September, but the security of my team must be paramount and our previous procedures will sadly need to change."

The threats mentioned the Conservative MP David Amess who was stabbed to death in 2021 during one such surgery meeting in Leigh on Sea in 2021.

Ali Harbi Ali was convicted of his murder by a jury who heard he had wanted to join Islamic State and fight in Syria.

David Amess was murdered by a man who tricked his way in to meeting the MP last year Credit: PA

Mr Byrne has said that these latest threats are a 'sobering reminder' of the dangers faced by all those who work in public service.

