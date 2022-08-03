Two men have been arrested after a man was attacked and sexually assaulted on his way home from a night out in Liverpool.The 27-year-old was found with facial injuries in the Pure Gym car park, on Ormskirk Road in Aintree, at around 5.45am on Sunday, 31 July.

Merseyside Police say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and discharged later that day.

It is understood that he reported meeting the alleged attacker in the Scotland Road area while he walked home from the city centre.

Two suspects, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and sexual assault.

Both were questioned and then released on bail pending further enquiries.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, using reference 22000551849.