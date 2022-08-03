Ten thousand Liverpool fans could sue UEFA over Champions League chaos

A law firm is investigating whether to take legal action on behalf of Liverpool fans caught up in the chaos UEFA Champions League final in Paris in May.

In a statement Leigh Day solicitors says 'A hearing of the French Senate heard that adults and children, including those with disabilities, were herded and indiscriminately tear gassed, and supporters were crushed against barriers and turnstiles which remained closed. In addition, criminal gangs are said to have taken advantage of the disorder to threaten and steal from fans'.

It says many have suffered physical and mental injuries as a result.

Leigh Day believes as many as 10,000 people could be affected and would be able to join the claim.

It intends to bring any claim in England under French law and it would allege that UEFA failed to ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending the match.

the French Senate last month rejected claims by police and organisers that ticketless late fans who were drunk and violent caused the problems at the Stade De France.

Its report cleared supporters and highlighted failures in the organisation of the event including the use of blocking tactics usually reserved for antiterrorism operations; a failure to anticipate transport flows on the night, problems with pre-screening checks and digital tickets.