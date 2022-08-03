People with disabilities say they are the hardest hit by the UK's rising cost of living.

Now, in Greater Manchester, to help with its "far-reaching consequences", people are being asked about their experiences in a major survey to help shape future support.

Members of the "pioneering" Disabled People's Panel are collecting the data as part of the Big Disability Survey in an effort to 'create real change'.

The Big Disability Survey is open from 28 July until 10 August.

Building on work during the pandemic, which saw nearly 1,000 responses, the new survey has been launched to identify issues caused by the cost of living crisis.

The panel are encouraging all disabled people in the region to complete the survey, with postal, BSL and in-person support available.

The final results will help influence policy within Greater Manchester and in turn make the area a better place to live for disabled people.

This group in Bury supports people with disabilities to fill out the survey. Credit: ITV News

The survey - which has just under 100 multiple option questions to complete - ranges from money to hate crime. Participants do not need to answer all of the questions.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “As we face up to this perilous cost-of-living crisis, it’s vital that we understand its far-reaching consequences for all of our communities, and how we can respond.

"With their Big Disability Survey 2022, the Disabled People’s Panel are renewing their commitment to listen to what matters to disabled people here, and making sure those voices are heard right at the heart of decision-making.”

How do I fill out the survey?

To complete the survey online, visit www.gmbigdisabilitysurvey.com.

Alternatively, you can watch the BSL video about the survey.

If you need support completing the survey, you can email panel@gmcdp.com or text or call 07367 754595.

For more information, visit the website at gmdisabledpeoplespanel.com

