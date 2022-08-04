A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after a car crashed into a fish and chip shop - completely destroying it.

Two men and a dog had to be rescued after the grey Audi A3 smashed into the shop on Coronation Street, Crewe on Wednesday, 3 August.

Emergency services treated two 20-year-old men at the scene, while also freeing a dog that was trapped between a concrete and metal post following the incident.

Cheshire Police say said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

The driver, said by police to be a local man, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving.

The scene of the crash in Crewe. Credit: CheshireLive/MEN

The incident, which happened around 10.10pm has closed the road due to the structural damage caused to the Coronation Fish Bar takeaway, and residents have been warned to avoid the area.A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "At around 10.10pm on Wednesday 3 August police were called to reports of a collision on Coronation Street, Crewe.

"Officers attended the scene and found that a grey Audi A3 had collided with a building, a fish and chip shop."The driver of the car, a 20-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving. Both he and a passenger from the vehicle, also a 20-year-old man, were treated at the scene by paramedics."The force added: "There were no reports of any serious injuries. Coronation Street is currently closed due to structural damage to the building and residents are advised to avoid the area."Firefighters from Crewe also attended the incident and worked to free a dog that was trapped between a concrete and metal post following the incident.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that the two fire crews also worked to monitor for any gas leak and to isolate the gas and electricity supplies to the takeaway following the incident.

