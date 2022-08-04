Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist, Zoe Muldoon

A former professional footballer from Blackpool has developed a safeguarding course to prevent children being sexually abused, like he was.

Paul Stewart, who played for Liverpool, Manchester City and England, suffered four years of abuse by a coach at a grassroots football club in Manchester, which started just before his 11th birthday.

He was physically and sexually abused every day for four years, but did not tell anyone.

Paul said: "When a 35-year-old adult threatens to kill your parents and brothers, you actually believe them.

"These individuals are very clever, they isolate you, they groom you.

"In my parent's eyes he was the best thing since sliced bread, when I was alone with him he was a monster."

Paul Stewart played for Liverpool. Credit: PA

As an adult, Paul went on to play for England and represented sides including Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs.

Despite his successful career, the mental scars remained and he turned to drink and drugs to cope.

Paul said: "When I was playing for Liverpool I was taking cocaine every day.

"I played three times for England, I think I could have played a lot more, but I turned up drunk to the first England get-together."

In 2016, 40 years after his ordeal began, Paul, along with other former footballers came forward with shocking stories of childhood abuse.

Former footballers came forward with harrowing tales of abuse back in 2016.

It was after coming forward Paul became determined to use his experience for good.

He was approached by online training company High Speed Training and has developed a course aimed at sports club coaches and parents to help them spot and report signs of abuse.

Gary Lineker features in the course. Credit: High Speed Training

According to research by the company, one third of parents in the North West have never asked their children's sports club about safeguarding and a quarter have never spoken to their children about signs of abuse.

The course features stars like Gary Lineker, and rugby legends Brian Moore and Kevin Sinfield, along with powerful testimonies from abuse survivors like former swimmer Karen Leach and Olympian Marilyn Okoro.

The course includes Olympian Marilyn Okoro. Credit: High Speed Training

Paul Stewart hopes the course will give parents and children the confidence to speak up if something isn't right.

He said: "I'm lucky in one way that I'm still here to tell my story. Some of my colleagues have taken their own lives because of the abuse.

"I really want to turn it around into a positive. I can't change the past, but I would like to influence the future."

Where to find help if you're a survivor of sexual assault in the North West Greater Manchester Victims' Services They provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950. Back to top RASASC: Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre (Cheshire & Merseyside) RASASC supports people who have been affected by rape or sexual abuse. It has offices in Chester, Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Knowsley, Halton, Northwich, Macclesfield, St.Helens and Warrington, and also offers outreach support in locations across Cheshire and Merseyside. You can call them on: 0330 363 0063 Back to top Trust House Lancashire Trust House offers a safe space where survivors of all forms of rape and sexual abuse can access a range of services to help improve their health and well being, regain their confidence and self-esteem and be empowered to reclaim their lives. You can call them on 01772 825 288 or email support@trusthouselancs.org Back to top Young Person's Advisory Service (YPAS) They support children, young people and families from three locations in Central, South and North Liverpool - covering Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral, and St Helens (Merseyside). You can contact them on 0151 707 1025, or email support@ypas.org.uk Back to top The Birchall Trust It offers one to one weekly counselling sessions to male and females of all ages who have experienced rape and/or sexual abuse in South Cumbria and North Lancashire. You can phone them on 01229 820828 or email on enquiries@birchalltrust.org.uk Back to top Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester Provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by telephoning 0161 276 6515. Back to top Greater Manchester Rape Crisis This is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk Back to top Survivors Manchester They provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182. Back to top

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know