Play Brightcove video

Play Brightcove video

The building work from Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Oldham

The Hindu community in Oldham is celebrating the opening of a new state of the art Temple and Community Centre.

The project has cost £7million with all funds being donated from the local Hindu community.

Contractors were brought in to build the initial shell Credit: Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Oldham

Building work started in 2019 with a special brick laying ceremony, but then work was delayed until 2020 due to the pandemic.

Contractors were brought in to build the initial shell, but then once the shell was complete, the Hindu community took over in September 2021.

Once the shell was complete volunteers from the Hindu community took over Credit: Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Oldham

Since then, the full project has been managed by volunteers, men and women who have worked seven days a week, morning to evening, to complete the Temple and Community Centre.

There has also been help from current residents and ex-Oldham residents and a number of items including windows, doors, and flooring were donated to the project.

Oldham's original Hindu Temple was a building the community bought for £6,000 in 1977 Credit: Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Oldham

The original Temple, an old church which was bought in 1977 for £6,000 is celebrating its 45th Anniversary this year, so the community says it is only fitting this new state of the art Temple is complete to mark that milestone.

A parade will take place through Oldham on Saturday August 6 as part of the celebrations.

Artist's impression of how the temple will look Credit: Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Oldham

Hitesh Bhuda, Temple President, says "It is a unique building. It's one of the best in Oldham. A lot of effort and a lot of work from volunteers have gone in from the last three years. Work started in 2020 and a lot of volunteers have come here to help.

"The temple is welcome to the whole community. People of all religions are welcome to come and have a look."

Youth leader Neesha Kara, said "I have no words. Two years ago this was just land and to see it like it is today, it is amazing.

"I think it is so important that the temple is open to the whole community. We are getting everybody involved, not just Hindus. Everyone is welcome. For the elderly members and the younger members of the community there is so much to do. We've got a sports hall for the kids and garden space for elders."