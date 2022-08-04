Lancaster City Council has submitted its bid for £50 million of Government funding to help build an Eden project in Morecambe Bay.

The authority wants to receive the cash from the second round of Levelling Up fund awarded for what are described as “flagship projects and (that) must be in line with the Fund’s focus on highly visible interventions that boost local pride in place”.

It is hoped the project will bring around 300 jobs to the area, plus another 1,000 additional jobs in the region.

Developers and the council say the £50million investment would be half the estimated cost of the ambitious project, and the projected 740,000 visitors would bring cash that would exceed the funding.

The Eden Project in Cornwall Credit: PA

The Eden Project in Cornwall was constructed in a clay pit 20 years ago. It is now a successful tourist attraction showcasing plant life and measures to preserve the environment.

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Eden Project North provides an outstanding opportunity to reinvent Morecambe for the 21st century.

"Simply put, it will transform the local economy and have a transformative effect not just on Morecambe but the whole region. I have to thank all the Eden partners for the tireless energy and commitment they have shown as we put together this comprehensive bid.”

Rob Chatwin, Group CEO of the Eden Project, said: “We’re delighted to have got to the point of submitting this formal bid for Government investment.

"This moment is the culmination of years of hard work by David Harland and the team developing the ideas for Eden Project North alongside our partners in the North West.

"Thank you to everyone who has come on this journey with us so far. Morecambe Bay is a uniquely beautiful location and we have designed Eden Project North to complement and enhance that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...