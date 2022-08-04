A walker has mystified a whole town in the North West after claiming to have spotted an animal that only lives in zoos in Britain.

Heywood resident John says he spotted what appears to be a bush dog while on his morning walk in Queen's Park on Wednesday, 3 August.He posted a photo of the small, brown, furry animal into the Heywood Town Facebook group, asking: "Anyone know what this is?"

It caused quite a stir, with hundreds commenting on the post with their suggestions.

Some think it could be a fox, others claim it is a hyena or a small wolf.

Most people identified the animal, however, as a bush dog, which are canines native to Central and South America, living in forests and wet savannas.

Bush dogs are native to Central and South America - so it would be extremely rare to see one in Greater Manchester! Credit: PA images

One Heywood resident, Jennifer O'Neill, said: "Omg it's a bush dog they are awesome they have them at Yorkshire wildlife park.

"They don't live in the wild here though should let RSPCA know."

But, few people have questioned whether the animal was actually spotted in Heywood at all.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know