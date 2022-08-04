Six medals for Bury swimmer James Guy at the Commonwealth Games

Let's hope James Guy has a big display cabinet home as the Bury born swimmer will be taking home six medals from the Commonwealth Games to add to his existing impressive haul.

After three silvers and two bronze, at the Birmingham games, James rounded up his week with gold as part of the England team 4 x 100 metre medley relay and beating their rivals the Australian team to boot.

In 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics Guy became Olympic champion as part of the 4 x 200 metres freestyle relay and the inaugural mixed medley relay.

Covid restrictions meant that James' family had to watch back home in Greater Manchester but this time around they were able to be in the crowd at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham to see James in action.

England's Tom Dean, James Guy, James Wilby and Brodie Paul Williams win gold medals after the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final Credit: PA

Although winning gold is the dream, James says the medal he is most proud of is the silver he won for the 100 metre butterfly event.

He says: "I just haven't got that race right this year just generally and tactically but this meet I wanted to swim it right and swim it how I usually do it and I trusted myself, believed what I was doing and believed in myself."

James Guy during the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre Credit: PA

James was born in Bury and grew up in Altrincham. He started swimming when he was four but at first it had to compete with his love for other sports, he said "When I was younger I was obsessed with Bruce Lee. I used to do kung fu twice a week, gymnastics, football and even lacrosse. I was just a normal kid trying everything. Eventually swimming took over and it went from there."

James swam at the Trafford Metros swimming club and then won swimming scholarship at Millfield public school in Somerset. He now lives in Bath.

Earlier this year James was awarded an MBE for services to swimming.