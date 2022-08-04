Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' sport correspondent, David Chisnall.

A wrestler competing in the Commonwealth Games says he loves the sport because he likes "ruffing people up" and then "going home for tea".

Team England have sent nine wrestlers to Birmingham for the 2022 competition, with the majority of athletes coming from the North West.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games takes place from Thursday, 28 July and ends on Monday, 8 August. Credit: PA images

Harvey Ridings, from Wigan, has represented his country since the age of 12 and now is hoping to make his Commonwealth Games debut in the 57kg category.

Speaking about why the region is such a hot bed for competitive wrestlers, the nine-time national champion said: "I think we're all just ready for a do with everyone.

"We're definitely the harder part of the country so we just like coming down ruffing someone up and then going home for our tea."

Georgina Nelthorpe. Credit: ITV News

Also taking to the ring at this year's Commonwealth Games is Burnley's Georgina Nelthorpe, who won a bronze medal on Australia's Gold Coast in 2018.

The 25-year-old fell in love with wrestling when she lived in Canada for eight years and, when her family moved back to the UK, Georgina began grappling at clubs in the region.

At the home Games in Birmingham the bronze medalist's supporters have got grand plans.

She said: "I've got a massive crowd coming which is great.

"They've said they've got a sparkly sign with my name on so I'm expecting to see that. They've got the pompoms and everything - it's lovely."

Charlie Bowling training at his family farm in Wigan. Credit: ITV News / Instagram

Another bronze medallist from 2018 is Charlie Bowling, from Wigan.

The 26-year-old has been taking a unique approach to his training by using items on the family farm to keep fit.

He said: "It's all outdoor training using odd objects that I use on my family farm like sandbags, tyres, logs and that's been a big part of my training leading up to the Games.

"I guess it's a bit unorthodox using stuff that you wouldn't use in the gym but it replicates a lot of stuff we'd be doing in a wrestling match."

Kelsey Barnes decided to take up wrestling after watching her brothers. Credit: ITV News

Bolton's Kelsey Barnes is making her Commonwealth Games debut this year.

After starting out following in her brothers footsteps the 20-year-old, from Bolton, is now paving her own way in the sport.

She said: "Both my brothers used to wrestle and my mum just took me to swimming she didn't want me to wrestle because it was seen as a boy's sport.

"My brothers were doing it and I wanted to try it so she let me and I stuck at it and my brothers don't wrestle it's just me."

Sarah Clossick Credit: ITV News

Wrestling runs in Sarah Clossick's family with her brother Mike winning a bronze in Glasgow in 2014.

She finished fifth at those Games and this time the Wiganer will have an extra special supporter in the crowd - her six-year-old daughter.

"I'm excited", she said. "I was in Glasgow in 2014, but I'm looking forward to this because it's in England and we're going to have our own crowd behind us.

"My daughter as well she'll be coming she wasn't at the last one because I didn't have her then so I'm excited for her to come and see me wrestle."

