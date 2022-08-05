A five-month-old baby boy has died in hospital after being found unresponsive in Preston.

Lancashire Police were called by paramedics to a house on Garsdale Road, Ribbleton, at just after noon on Wednesday, 3 August.

The child - who has not been named yet - was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but died later that day.

His death is being treated by police as "unexplained" and an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."

