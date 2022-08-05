Everton Football Club has sent a stark warning against pitch invasions and overall behaviour at games to fans, as the new season begins. The Club said they will "take a zero-tolerance approach to pitch encroachment" during this year's campaign. They warned that stadium bans and even criminal prosecution can and will be enforced to punish anyone that enters the playing area. In a statement on their website, the Club said they were "legally compelled to work with the authorities to identify any individuals who take part in such activity."

People using pyrotechnics, smoke grenades and or flares, and those throwing objects of any description onto the pitch will also be reprimanded.

They say the acts are "dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences". The club also highlighted a trend of children being sent on to the pitch which they say "cannot and will not be tolerated".

In this instance, lengthy stadium bans to the parents or guardians of the young people will be given. The blues will use CCTVas evidence in enforcing bans and criminal prosecution in the days and weeks after any incident has occurred, regardless if any perpetrators have been detained on a matchday or not.

While the warning have been harsh, the club has been praising their supporters "The Club values and embraces the vital role supporters play in making Goodison Park such a special place on matchdays. "

They went on to say: "The passion, fervour and dedication of Everton supporters is something Frank Lampard and his players appreciate and don’t want to see impacted.

"Therefore, it is paramount the Club takes strong action against anyone who breaches the playing area, endangers the safety of others by using pyrotechnics or by throwing any objects onto the pitch."

