A dad who stabbed a burglar to death after watching him raid his house through a Ring doorbell has been cleared of murder.

Jordan Brophy, 31, was attacked with such ferocity that two shards of a broken blade were left lodged in his skull following the incident in Halewood, on Merseyside, in October 2021.

The attack was instigated after Karl Townsend, who was cleared of Mr Brophy's murder by a jury, but was convicted of manslaughter, on Thursday, 5 August.

The trial, at Liverpool Crown Court, previously heard how 32-year-old Townsend had left his home on Beechwood Avenue in his Mercedes shortly after 6:25pm on 29 October 2021.

His house was left empty at that time, with his girlfriend Amelia Rigby having been walking the dog with the couple's three-year-old child.

Within minutes of Townsend leaving, Jordan Brophy arrived with three others in a convoy of cars and smashed their way into the property.

After being made aware of the burglars through his Ring doorbell, Townsend and his half-brother Jamie Cunningham, 23, armed themselves with knives and made their way to the house.

Townsend became aware of the burglars after his Ring Doorbell sent a notification. Credit: Ring doorbell / PA images

Mr Brophy was knifed in the eye, by father-of-one Townsend, with the weapon severing his right optic nerve, piercing the skull on both sides.

The blade was "wielded with such force" that it snapped, with a portion of the knife remaining lodged in his skull.

Mr Brophy was then stabbed again "a number of times" before another blow entered just above the right eyebrow, leaving a further section of the knife behind.

Townsend is then said to have then "attempted to run him over in a car", but missed and crashed into a garden wall.

The prosecution say the burglar was then pinned and stabbed in the neck three times with the "remnant" of the same knife.

Pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who examined the body of Brophy, said she had never seen injuries like it in her 30 year career and said it would have required a “severe” level of force to inflict.

Townsend's half-bother Jamie Cunningham, of Penmann Crescent, had previously been on trial accused of possession of a bladed article but later admitted this charge.

He was cleared of murder during an earlier trial, during which the jury failed to reach a verdict regarding the same charge on Townsend.

Both are due to appear back before the court for sentencing on Friday, 5 August.

