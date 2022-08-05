Multi-million pound donation brings Manchester homeless village closer

Play Brightcove video

Dozens of homeless men in Manchester will get a village to live in, after a donation prompted by a Granada Reports piece.

It will be built under one of the city's most iconic landmarks. And it's happening because wealthy donors - who run one of the North West's biggest businesses - are giving three and half million pounds to make it a reality.

For now the area in Castlefield is dilapidated railway arches but the development will give homes and a community to those forced to live on the streets

It's the vision of Sid Williams, founder of the charity Embassy. His work helping homeless men began with a donated rockstar tour bus - which was home to 22 men.

Jodie Moulding, owner of The Hut Group the online beauty and nutrition business started in Manchester, saw our original report on the plans and wanted to help.

More cash is needed for the running of the project once it's built Credit: Embassy

The village will have a hall and sports ground, giving a home and a life

The huge donation has marked a major leap forward for the plans but more cash is needed to run the project once it's built. It's hoped work on the village can begin in the autumn.

Giving hope to many that there is life beyond the streets.