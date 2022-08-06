Man arrested after police called to van allegedly being driven into people

Play Brightcove video

Video Credit: MEN Media

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder, after a van was allegedly driven into a group of people in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called to the incident, just after 1.30am this morning - 6 August - in Westhoughton near Bolton. No-one was injured.

An upended bin and broken glass litters the sealed-off street in Westhoughton Credit: MEN Media

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called to a report of a male driving a van into a group of people on Market Street, Westhoughton."Officers attended the scene and a 27-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."

Market Street has been closed in the town Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead added: “Thankfully no one was seriously hurt during this incident but the outcome could have been very different, hence why we have arrested the suspect on suspicion of attempted murder.“Following enquiries we believe this to have been a domestic related incident.“The suspect remains in custody for questioning and a scene will remain in place on Market Street today while our investigation continues”.