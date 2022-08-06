West End star Jodie Prenger makes Coronation Street debut

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

Theatre star Jodie Prenger has made her on-screen debut on the cobbles of Coronation Street, saying she is "over the moon" to have joined the soap.

The actor and singer, from Blackpool, is playing the part of Glenda - the sister of undertaker George Shuttleworth.

The star told Granada Reports' Caroline Whitmore that she is "thrilled" to have the role

"Everyone dreams about being on the cobbles," Jodie said, "but when you look down, and they're there, you're like - this isn't happening."

Her character has arrived in the show after returning from working as an entertainer on cruise ships. Jodie describes that appearance as being like a "whirlwind."

Jodie's character soon ends-up working behind the bar in the Rovers Return Credit: ITV Studios

After pulling her first pint in the show's iconic pub, Jodie asked if she could keep one of the props as a souvenir.

"When I pulled the first pint, it was just unreal, and then I did ask to keep the pint glass.

"It's on my windowsill. I'm propagating some roses in it!"

She originally found fame after winning the role of Nancy in 'Oliver!' through a TV talent contest

Since winning a TV show for a starring role in the West End, back in 2008, the 43-year-old has enjoyed a successful theatre career.

Coronation Street producer Ian MacLeod said: "Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard.

"She has felt very Corrie since the moment she stepped onto set and I think the viewers will love her.”