Police are searching for an arsonist after a fire at a block of flats in Bury.

Emergency services were called to Tennyson Avenue on Saturday 6 August after a fire broke out in a first-floor flat.

The occupant managed to escape before firefighters arrived and no one was injured.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe a person wearing all black poured petrol through the letterbox of a flat before igniting it.

A joint investigation has now been launched, along with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

A GMP spokesman said: "An investigation has been launched to locate the offender, who has been described as around 5ft tall and wearing a black jumper with a hood, black trousers and holding a petrol canister."

A GMFRS spokesman added: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and other specialist equipment to extinguish the fire. Fire crews were in attendance for around one hour and 25 minutes."