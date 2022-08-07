Lieutenant Governor visits Team Isle of Man athletes at the Commonwealth Games

The Lieutenant Governor has visited the Team Isle of Man's athletes and officials taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer spent two days meeting with the team to show their support of the island's sporting stars.

The trip saw them visit the Sandwell Aquatics Centre and three athletes' villages at the NEC, University of Birmingham and the University of Warwick.

While at the NEC village they met boxer Jade Burden, badminton player Jess Li, and their respective team managers.

Sir John Lorimer meeting with Jade Burde, Jess Li abnd their teams. Credit: Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association

At the Warwick village, the Lieutenant Governor met with some of the cycling team representing the Isle of Man.

Their trip also involved meeting with the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Louise Martin.

President of the Commonwealth Games, Basil Bielich said: "They worked hard to ensure the Isle of Man was promoted at each of the venues they visited and strived to meet and cheer on as many of our athletes as possible during their short stay."

Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer meeting with some of the Isle of Man cycling team in Warwick. Credit: Isle of Man Government House

Sir John Lorimer is Her Majesty the Queen's royal representative on the Isle of Man.

While the island is an independent nation with a separate government to the United Kingdom, The Queen remains the Head of State.

