A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a pub in St Helens.

Officers were called after a man was stabbed at the Vine Tavern on Elephant Lane at about 8.55pm on Saturday 6 August. When officers arrived the man was being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to his arms, chest and head.

It is believed that two people, one armed with a knife, were involved in the attack. The victim remains in hospital where he is being treated for his injuries which are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening. A 19-year-old man from St Helens was arrested in the early hours of Sunday 7 August on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Crime Scene Investigators carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and officers have made house-to-house inquiries.

They are also examining CCTV footage in the area and more police have been deployed to reassure the local community. Detective Inspector Lisa Ryan said: “Our investigation into this nasty assault is making good progress, and our extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances continues.“If you were in or near the Vine Tavern at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist those enquiries, and have not already spoken to police, please contact us."