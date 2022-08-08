A set of Beatles' autographs from their famous Royal Variety Performance appearance will go on sale later this month in Liverpool.

The Beatles performed for the Queen Mother on 4 November 1963, alongside actor Gerald James.

His daughter Fiona James wanted the signatures of the Fab Four, and the moment her father passed a pen to John Lennon was captured on camera, with fellow band member Ringo Starr in the foreground.

The autographs will go on sale on 27 August at Cato Crane auction rooms in Liverpool. Credit: PA

She also obtained the signatures of the other two Beatles, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London.

The signatures on two pieces of paper, along with the photograph and a full letter of provenance, are expected fetch up to £5,000 at auction.

The Royal Variety Performance in 1963 is best remembered for when John Lennon said to the crowd ahead of the group's last song: "For our last number I'd like to ask your help.

"To the people in the cheaper seats clap your hands, and the rest of you, if you'd just rattle your jewellery."

An original Cavern Club brick complete with box and receipt will also go up for sale. Credit: PA

They will go on sale in the Beatles Memorabilia Auction at the Cato Crane auction rooms in Liverpool on Saturday 27 August.

Other items up for auction are a Selcol Jnr Beatles Guitar - the size of a ukulele - attached to its original backing card, and an original Cavern Club brick complete with box and receipt.

The brick was bought for £5 but is estimated to sell for up to £600, with proceeds to Liverpool cancer charity The Bloom Appeal.

