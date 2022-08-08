The Chief Constable of the Isle of Man has apologised for the way historical homosexual offences were enforced on the island thirty years ago.

Gary Roberts has written a letter to the 'Isle of Pride' charity apologising for the "institutionalised approach" the police took.

Homosexual acts were illegal on the Isle of Man until 1992, 25 years after the same law was changed in England and Wales.

The Chief Constable said the apology was needed to help "draw a line under the past".

He wrote: "While I cannot apologise for the act of enforcing the law… I can and will apologise for the way that the law was sometimes enforced."

He added: "So, this apology is for that institutionalised approach, which caused harm to some people.

"I would not be straying from the requirement for me to remain neutral to say that I admire the courage and determination shown by many people in the fight for gay rights.

"I have respect for the determination shown by people such as Alan Shea and I can only begin to imagine how difficult things must have been for them as they fought long and hard for what is right.

"That they have achieved so much should be a cause for celebration", he added.

The Isle of Man celebrated its first pride event in 2021. Credit: ITV News

Alan Shea is well known in the Island for championing LGBTQ+ rights. He said he "lived in fear" growing up.

Mr Roberts continued to write how he hopes the letter will be "taken in the spirit with which it is meant".

"I hope that it helps to start a process that, in particular, allows older members of the LGBT+ community to begin to see the Isle of Man Constabulary for what it is: decent, fair and there for everyone – irrespective of their unique, individual needs.

