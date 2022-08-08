The funeral for a former British soldier killed fighting in Ukraine is to take place in Cheshire today, Monday 8 August.

Jordan Gatley went to Ukraine as a volunteer to lead, train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces in June.

He was described as "a true hero" by friends and family after he was fatally shot covering his squad's escape from Russian troops.

His family said that after a "horrendously long and sad six weeks", Jordan's body had finally arrived in the UK.

A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church in Nantwich and Jordan will be laid to rest at a crematorium in Crewe.

The Gatley family said he will be "remembered as a soldier, a warrior who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending others, but most of all he will be remembered as our son and brother."

They have asked for donations in his memory to go to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal and Help for Heroes.

Jordan Gatley. Credit: Dean Gatley/Facebook

In a social media post in June, Jordan's father Dean Gatley confirmed his son was fatally shot on the front line whilst defending the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk - in the East of the country.

Dean Gatley said his son had left the British Army in March "to continue his career as a soldier in other areas".

He went to Ukraine to help "after careful consideration", his father added, saying that on Friday the family received the "devastating" news of his death.

Jordan Gatley was praised by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Alongside a picture of Jordan, Mr Podolyak wrote: "It takes a lot of courage to leave home and go thousand miles to defend what you believe in. Just because the heart says so. Because you can’t stand the evil.

"Jordan Gatley was a true hero. We will always remember his contribution to the protection of Ukraine and the free world."

