Volunteers of a vital service in Greater Manchester are asking for urgent donations after one of their bikes was stolen and damaged.

Blood Bikes Manchester say the vehicle, that helps deliver blood across the region, was taken from outside the home of a duty volunteer on Friday, 5 August.

The rider had completed three deliveries during their shift that day and was at home waiting on-call when "Wolfie" was stolen in Reddish, Stockport.

Fortunately, the bike was fitted with a tracker so the volunteers were able to find it - but the thief had caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to the life-saving vehicle.

A spokesperson from Blood Bikes Manchester said: "It is difficult to understand the mentality of an individual or individuals who would steal a vehicle who’s sole purpose was being involved in helping people from their own community."

The thieves caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage. Credit: Manchester Blood Bikes

Now, the volunteers are fundraising to fix the broken bike, which has inevitably left the service "short over the coming days".

The spokesperson continued to say: "For this we are truly sorry and will do our best to return “Wolfie” back to the pack if at all possible as quickly as we can."

Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes transport blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines, donor breast milk DBM and any other urgently required medical items to hospitals and hospices at night, daytime weekends and bank holidays.

It is provided completely free of charge by volunteers, "allowing the NHS to divert funds where they are needed most."

A fundraising page has been set up to repair the bike and the ongoing running of the charity.

