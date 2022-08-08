'Idolised' former footballer Ryan Giggs had a "much uglier and more sinister side" which included a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological", a court has heard.

At one point he even threatened to release explicit images of ex-partner Kate Greville to her friends and employees if she did not do what he wanted, a jury was told.

The former Manchester United footballer and Wales boss is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs is also charged with assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Salford, on 1 November 2020.

Court artist sketch of the former footballer Ryan Giggs in court in front of judge Hilary Manley. Credit: PA images / Elizabeth Cook

Opening the case for the prosecution, Peter Wright QC said Giggs is "idolised" by his fans, but had a "much uglier and sinister side to his character".

Manchester Crown Court heard Giggs allegedly preyed on his ex-partner's vulnerability, subjecting to her to a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological".

He said: "This is a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected, sadly the reality was very different."

Jurors were told Ms Greville knew Giggs had been cheating on her with other women.

Peter Wright QC continued: "Eventually after years of turbulence, when the scales fell from her eyes, she realised she needed to remove herself from his sphere of influence."

Mr Wright said the result of this decision to end the relationship was the incident on 1 November 2020, when Giggs is alleged to have assaulted Ms Greville and her sister at their home.

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. Credit: PA images

He said: “As she was vacating the defendant’s home address, he came back and began arguing with her and trying to stop her leaving.”

An argument followed and Giggs then attempted to grab her phone, said Mr Wright.

They grappled together on the floor before Ms Greville’s sister, Emma Greville, stepped in, the court heard.

Mr Wright said: “She (Emma) tried to pull the defendant off her sister.

"For her pains the defendant, we say, deliberately elbowed her in the jaw causing her discomfort and shock that he would turn violence on to her as well her sister.

“The argument between the defendant and Kate Greville moved to the kitchen. The couple continued to argue about her mobile phone.

“At that stage, we say, the defendant entirely lost self-control and he deliberately headbutted Kate, thereby causing swelling to her lips and bruising."

Police were called and Ms Greville then told officers of the “toxic” nature of the relationship.

Ryan Giggs arriving at court in Manchester on the first day of his trial

Defending, Chris Daw QC, says Giggs denies headbutting his ex girlfriend, describing it as a "nasty lie" - but said there was minor "accidental" contact.

Chris Daw QC went on to say Giggs and Greville had "squabbled like children or teenagers at best" and that he regretted his "ill tempered outburst" in the many phone messages.

A jury of seven women and five men were sworn in at Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, on Monday, 8 August.

They were asked by Judge Manley if they have any personal connection to a series of people who may feature in the trial, including Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial continues.