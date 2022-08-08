Para-athlete Jack Hunter-Spivey says winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is a "dream come true".

The Team England's star, who is from Liverpool, beat Nigeria's Nasiru Sule 3-1 to claim the top spot on the podium on Sunday, 7 August.

After winning the medal, Jack posted on Twitter: "I can’t thank everyone enough for the support I’ve received, it honestly means the world to me! "Never give up no matter how hard things get. Anything’s possible. Dreams do come true."

Jack, who started playing para-table tennis at the age of 10, recently opened up about his mental health.

The 27-year-old, who lives with cerebral palsy, attempted to take his own life on three separate occasions and now advocates for others who may be struggling to speak up.

The gold medal winner won his first bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 in the Men’s Singles Class five, beating the world number two and three in the process.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...