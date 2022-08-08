British Transport Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of enquiries into three incidents where 'vital' cables were cut and damaged on a railway line in Manchester.

On 24 May, 20 June and 5 July - at around 11.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30am respectively - a man ventured onto the railway tracks at New Viaduct Street, near to the Etihad Stadium, before cutting and dragging away railway cables.

Officers said trespass and obstruction incidents led to the damage of cables which were 'vital to the rail infrastructure'.

The man pictured could "help officers with their enquiries". Credit: BTP

Officers are now hoping to speak to the man pictured, in the hope he can assist with their enquiries and provide useful information which will help the ongoing investigation.

Can you help?

If you recognise the man or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 with reference 2200051409 of 24/05/22.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

