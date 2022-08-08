A rapist who tied up a woman and hit her with an axe in a "brutal" attack has been jailed for 12 years.

Mark Yeates, 51, hit the woman on the head with an axe and taped her hands and feet together before raping her as she vomited and begged him to stop.

After the “truly horrific and brutal sexual attack”, Yeates warned his victim not to call the police and moaned "I’ll get 10 years" for this.

He was arrested hiding in bushes outside his home after Lancashire Police were called to an address in Accrington on 28 February 2022.

Yeates pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and a Section 47 Assault earlier this year.

He was sentenced to 12 years in custody with a further eight years on extended licence, at Preston Crown Court on 8 August.

Yeates was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

In a statement, the victim said no longer felt safe in her own home, and was unable to talk about what had happened. She said: "My only hope is that one day I can move on with my life."

Prosecuting, Mark Goode, said: “The complainant said she felt the defendant was loving doing this. In her words, ‘he were loving it, literally loving it’.

"Yeates then stood at the top of the stairs smoking a cigarette and the woman said at this point she wanted to kill him and considered pushing him down.

"Yeates told her he “couldn’t believe what he had done and knew he would get 10 years”.

Jo Billington from Lancashire Police said: "Mark Yeates is a wicked and cruel individual who – as recognised by the Judge – poses a real risk of further offending towards woman.

"I am pleased with the sentence handed down to him, which reflects his dangerousness. Even once he is eventually released, Yeates will continue to be monitored by the authorities.

"I would like to praise the victim in this case for her bravery. I hope the courage she has shown - and the significant sentence imposed in this case - will encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward."

