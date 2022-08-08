Ryan Giggs was “far from perfect” during his relationship with his ex partner but there were “lines he would never cross”, a court has heard.

Accusations the former footballer headbutted Kate Greville are "nasty lies", his defence barrister said during his opening statement at the trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The former Manchester United player and Wales manager is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused of assaulting her, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, in Worsley, Salford, on 1 November 2020.

Ryan Giggs arrives at court to face several charges against his ex-girlfriend. Credit: PA images

Prosecutor Peter Wright QC said Giggs has an "uglier and more sinister side" which included a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological" towards his ex.

But, addressing the jury on Monday 8 August, Chris Daw QC said Giggs fully accepts that his behaviour at times was “far from perfect”.

The defendant acknowledged that Giggs did not always handle their arguments in the best way and the jury may think the couple behaved like “squabbling teenagers”.

But Mr Daw told the court “there were lines that Mr Giggs would never cross” and that "he never once used unlawful violence against Ms Greville" during their relationship.

The defence explained: “Those accusations are based on distortion, exaggerations and lies. He assaulted no-one.

“In the weeks before, Kate Greville said to her friends that she was determined not to walk away from the relationship with nothing.”

Referring to the altercation on 1 November 2020, Mr Daw said they both tripped and fell to the floor in the kitchen at their home and she "kicked him in the face".

Mr Daw said Giggs was not aware that Emma Greville, the sister of Kate Greville, was in the house at the time and denies elbowing her.

He went on to say during the opening statement that Giggs allegedly headbutting Ms Greville was a "nasty lie" and it was in fact "accidental contact” between their faces.

The court heard Ms Greville was employed by PR firm Tangerine for part of the alleged period of controlling behaviour and also by Giggs’ own company, GG Hospitality.

Mr Daw said his client encouraged her career ambitions and went on to introduce most of her clients when she set up her business herself and earned a six-figure salary.

He said Ms Greville was “always completely financially independent” and was free to travel and see her friends.

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and the trial continues.