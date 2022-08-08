A man has been charged with dangerous and drink driving after a van drove towards a group of people in Bolton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident, which occurred on Market Street in Westhoughton at around 1.30am, saw a large emergency services response rush to the scene.

The road was swiftly closed and a cordon was erected shortly afterwards with police making enquiries throughout Saturday morning.

Nobody was injured and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe the incident to be 'domestic related'. Riesse Hamilton, 27, of Elmbridge Walk, Bolton was arrested at the scene.

He has since been charged with one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He also been charged with three counts of attempted Section 18 assault following the incident.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said:

"The charges are in relation to an incident which occurred on Saturday morning (6 August 2022), just after 1.30am, when police received a report of a male driving a van into a group of people on Market Street, Westhoughton.

"Officers attended and Hamilton was arrested at the scene. No serious injuries were reported. It is believed that the incident was domestic related."