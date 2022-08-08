A number of elderly people have been targeted by a phone scam from someone pretending to be a police officer.

Merseyside Police say the fraudster is calling as a fake police officer called Detective Constable Matthew Phillips, with eight pensioners so far being taken in by the scam.

The man is pretending to come from police stations across the region in an attempt to scam people for their money.

Detective Inspector Stephen Ball, from the Economic Crime Unit at Merseyside Police, said: "We have received around eight reports from elderly people from across the region including West Derby, Bootle, Southport and Wirral, who have said they have been called by a fraudster pretending to be a police officer.

"In some instances the trickster claims to be calling from Albert Road Police Station in Southport and in others he has said he is calling from Upton Police Station.

Eight elderly people have been targeted by the scammer.

"Sadly one person became a victim to the scam and handed over their hard-earned savings to them.

"Police officers would never call anyone and ask them to hand over money or bank cards in this way, and we urge members of the public to be vigilant and not fall prey to the tricksters.

"We would also never use 999 to verify details which is only used in cases of emergency.

"If you become suspicious of the caller then please call a relative or call the police before providing anything, including information, to a cold caller."

The police advise calling Merseyside Police on 101 to confirm the identity of any police officer who calls.

It is also advisable to hang up and wait five minutes before calling police if you have been on the phone to an unknown caller and become suspicious as fraudsters can stay on the line and keep the call open after the victim has hung up.

The force advise people ask to see the police officer's warrant card if you are unsure about an officer's identity in person. This is proof of their identity and authority.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...