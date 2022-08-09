Play Brightcove video

Blackpool Tower has been lit up in honour of a spiritual leader for the first time in its 126-year history.

The iconic structure was illuminated in red and white to symbolise 100 years since the birth of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj (PSM) on Monday, 8 August.

This "historic" moment was organised by the BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Preston, and Flyde Coast Hindu Society and forms part of millions of tributes happening around the world.

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is an international Hindu organisation, associated with the UN, that has more than one million members and almost 4,000 centres.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj is said to have inspired many in the region. Credit: PA images

PSM, who died in 2016, visited the town twice - once in 1974 and another time in 1977, when he was joined by the current BAPS leader, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

BAPS Sadhus from Neasden Temple in London joined other well wishers to pay tribute to the late spiritual leader who is said to have provided inspiration to many in the North West.

Shiv Patel, one of the volunteers, explained: “Pramukh Swami Maharaj devoted his entire life to serving individuals, families and communities.

"We are blessed that he visited the North-West on several occasions.

"The lighting of the Tower symbolises the enlightenment that he provided to millions through his universal teaching, ‘In the joy of others lies our own.’”

