Police are clamping down on "inconsiderate and illegal" parking operators based around Manchester Airport.

The force has received 120 complaints from parking firms operating in Lode Hill, and two based in Styal near Cheshire.

Rogue firms have previously caused problems in Wythenshawe, leaving vehicles for long periods of time on residential streets, despite claiming they would be stored securely.

Two people have been arrested after some holidaymakers returned to find their bonnets missing, 3,000 miles added to the clock or their cars left in boggy fields.

Cheshire Police is advising holidaymakers to avoid booking with these rogue firms and have reassured people that they are tackling the issue.

Inspector Andrew Baker, from Cheshire Police, said: "When booking airport car parks people often go for the cheapest option – but sometimes this isn’t the best choice.

"While we are committed to working closely with our partners to tackle these issues, it’s essential that holiday makers play their part.

"I would urge anyone who is going on holiday and looking to book a parking slot, to do their research, choose a reputable company and always book through an official website and don’t just go for the cheapest option.

"Otherwise your car may be touring the UK while you are travelling the world."

Officers launched Operation Cicaro aimed at cracking down on rogue firms. Credit: MEN Media

The Managing Director at Manchester Airport, Chris Woodroofe, said: "We continue to take the issue of rogue meet and greet firms very seriously.

"In addition to our own official parking, there are a number of reliable and reputable third -party providers located near the airport and we would always urge passengers to do their research before handing over their keys."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...