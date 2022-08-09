Everton have signed Belgium central midfielder Amadou Onana from LOSC Lille for £33m. The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract until the end of June 2027.

The youngster was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch Everton's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in their opening Premier League game of the season.

"It feels great to join Everton," he told EvertonTV.

"I know it's a big, big club, one of the biggest in England. It's something I want to be part of for many years."

Onana becomes Everton manager Frank Lampard’s fifth signing of the summer.

James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and loan pair Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady have all already joined this transfer window.

He cited Lampard as one of his main motivations to move to Goodison Park. “The manager was one of the big reasons. He played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder, too.

“It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.”

Lampard told EvertonTV: “Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton. He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20-years-old, has massive potential to get even better.

“I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we’re all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team.”

Onana started his career in Germany playing for Hoffenheim II and Hamburger SV. He joined French side LOSC Lille in 2021 and made 31 appearances for the club.

Onana will wear the number eight shirt in honour of his hero, the late Kobe Bryant.