The former partner of Ryan Giggs who claimed he controlled her in their relationship was left naked in a hotel corridor after he threw her out following an argument, a court heard.

Kate Greville , 36, says following the incident she begged the former Manchester United player and Wales boss to take her back, to which he replied "you made me do these things".

Manchester Crown Court was also told of an incident where Ms Greville was left with a lump on her head following another row at a hotel, when the footballer again told her, "you made me do it Kate, you make me so angry".

The PR executive made the comments to police officers in a video interview after she alleged Giggs head butted her at his home in Worsley, Salford, in November 2020.

Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused of assaulting her, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, on 1 November 2020.

The court heard the pair began a relationship in 2013 , and, Ms Greville said, she believed he was her "soul mate", but also saw early "red flags".

Both were married when their affair started, she said, and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.

She said: "He would tell me about his marriage and he was not happy, I would talk about mine. Things developed from there and we started to have an affair. I left my husband two months later.

"He was like a best friend, a soul mate, he was the one to save me from that marriage. It was more than a sexual thing.

"It was like he was my best friend but there were definite red flags."

During their affair, she said Giggs kept promising he would leave his wife after she had ended her own marriage but it did not happen.

At one point she stopped speaking to him and ignored his messages and calls, she said.

Ms Greville told police that Giggs turned up at her apartment but she ignored him again and he shouted “you are a whore. Have you got somebody in there?”

He went on to threaten her that he would tell her boss about their secret affair, she said.

As their relationship went on, she said he would tell her he had left Stacey and had moved in with his mother.

She said: “Then I found out he had not. That went on for about nine months and then I decided he is not going to split up with Stacey, that is not happening. I went to live in Abu Dhabi to get away with him.”

The affair became public in May 2016, the court heard, which she said was “horrendous” as she was “hounded by the paps”.

It continued to be an on-off relationship despite her blocking him at times on her phone and emails, the court heard, as she said: “It was literally like I was addicted to him. I couldn’t get him out of my head.”

On the opening day of his trial Giggs' defence barrister said he was “far from perfect” but there were “lines he would never cross”. Credit: Elizabeth Cook / PA Images

Giggs flew out to Dubai and said to her “let’s start a family, you are the only person I want to be with”, she said.

Ms Greville went on: “Then he went back home and I found out he was dating another girl. I was absolutely devastated.”

He denied it and said the woman had a boyfriend as she “gave him another chance” as he urged her to move back to Manchester with him and have a baby.

She said: “It was like he was almost two people. It was like ‘is he a good person? is he a bad person?’

“I started to get horrendous anxiety.”

She told how she confronted him after he was “clearly” messaging a girl on his phone while were they were in a nightclub.

Ms Greville said he “flipped” as he squared up to her face and said “that’s my daughter, it’s over, we are done”.

She said Giggs “flipped” again in a hotel room when he grabbed her by the wrists “hard”.

She said he “literally dragged” her naked body across the floor before he threw her belongings into the corridor.

Ms Greville said she was “left humiliated and embarrassed” as she found herself with no clothes on in the middle of the corridor.

When she got back into bed he did not speak to her, she said.

She said: “That was the first time he was aggressive to me.”

Ms Greville later moved back to Manchester where her on off relationship with Giggs continued.

She told officers, after realising he was seeing two other girls she "broke down" and did not want to continue the relationship with him, but he was still her boss and threatened to send pictures of her around.

She then went on to describe a night in a London hotel where the pair rowed. She alleges he threw a bag at her, leaving her with a lump on her head.

She says Giggs told her "you made me do it Kate, you make me so angry".

She added that she felt "almost like a housemaid" where he would get angry if she did not have food prepared, and she felt "completely used by him" when he demanded sex but there was no affection.

Chris Daw QC, defending Giggs, previously told the court his client admits he was “far from perfect” during his relationship with his ex partner but there were “lines he would never cross”.

He added that accusations the former footballer headbutted Kate Greville were "nasty lies".

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs denies all the charges. The trial continues.